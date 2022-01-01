Groundhog

Every day is Groundhog Day in Woodstock, IL!

Groundhog Days Hotline:
(815) 334-2620
Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Instagram Follow Us on Pinterest

Navigation

04Days 20Hours 59Minuts 17Seconds

GROUNDHOG DAYS EVENTS – 2022

There are events to please everyone during this celebration of winter in Woodstock, IL.
Please select a link from the list below to learn more about these unique features of Groundhog Days.

January 28th - Friday
Welcoming of the Groundhog - more info
Groundhog Day Trivia - more info
Groundhog Day Dinner Dance - more info

January 29th - Saturday
Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia & Memories - more info
Groundhog Day - the Movie - more info
Groundhog Day Bags Tourney - more info
Groundhog Day Walking Tour - more info
Groundhog Day Bingo - more info
Groundhog Day Pub Crawl - more info

January 30th - Sunday
Groundhog Day - the Movie - more info
Groundhog Day Walking Tour - more info

January 31st - Monday
Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia & Memories - more info
Groundhog Day Storytelling with Jim May - more info

February 1st - Tuesday
Dowdle Puzzle Competition - more info
Groundhog Day Open House - more info
Groundhog Day - the Movie - more info

February 2 - Wednesday
Groundhog Day Prognostication - more info
Drink to World Peace - more info
Groundhog Day Breakfast - more info
Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia & Memories - more info
Meet & Greet with Eric Dowdle, Dowdle Groundhog Day puzzle artist - more info
Groundhog Day Walking Tour - more info
Groundhog Day - the Movie - more info

 

Do-It-Yourself Walking Tour Links

How It All Began

In 1992, something astonishing happened in the historic city of Woodstock, Illinois. People came to town and roped off the picturesque city square, moved all sorts of equipment into the park and started playing the Pennsylvania Polka, over and over and over again

They were filming a movie that has become a favorite of young and old for more than 20 years, and the city gathers each year to remember the fun and celebrate the special community that Woodstock has always been. We’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia, celebrities from the Groundhog Day movie and local media and everyone agrees that this festival is a great way to shake off the gloom of Winter, if just for a few days.

Click here to read the history of Groundhog Days.

Woodstock, IL

woodstockWoodstock, Illinois is located 51 miles NW of the Chicago loop. The center point of McHenry County, Woodstock is easy to reach by car or train. It has many unique shops, restaurants and arts venues to fill a fun and relaxing weekend.

The Groundhog Days Committee welcomes you to their web site and hopes that you will find the answers to all of your Groundhog Days questions on these pages.

Click here to read “Why Woodstock”.

 

 

Please visit www.RealWoodstock.com for more information on this and all other great Woodstock events and attractions!