In 1992, something astonishing happened in the historic city of Woodstock, Illinois. People came to town and roped off the picturesque city square, moved all sorts of equipment into the park and started playing the Pennsylvania Polka, over and over and over again

They were filming a movie that has become a favorite of young and old for more than 20 years, and the city gathers each year to remember the fun and celebrate the special community that Woodstock has always been. We’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia, celebrities from the Groundhog Day movie and local media and everyone agrees that this festival is a great way to shake off the gloom of Winter, if just for a few days.

Click here to read the history of Groundhog Days.