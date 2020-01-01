Groundhog

Every day is Groundhog Day in Woodstock, IL!

Winner of Best of the Fox 2018
Groundhog Days Hotline:
(815) 334-2620
Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Instagram Follow Us on Pinterest

Navigation

01Days 09Hours 09Minuts 18Seconds

 

GROUNDHOG DAYS EVENTS – 2020

There are events to please everyone during this celebration of winter in Woodstock, IL.
Please select a link from the list below to learn more about these unique features of Groundhog Days.

January 30th - Thursday
Groundhog Day Story Time - more info
Welcoming of the Groundhog - more info
Groundhog Day Trivia - more info
Woodstock Willie Craft Beer Sampling - more info

January 31st - Friday
Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia & Memories- more info
Groundhog Day Dinner Dance - more info

February 1st - Saturday
Breakfast with Willie's Woodland Friends - more info
Groundhog Day Movie Display - more info
Groundhog Day the Movie Showing - more info
Jim May's Groundhog Tales - more info
Opera House and Old Courthouse Tours - more info
Groundhog Day Chili Cook-Off - more info
Woodstock Rotary Bags Tourney - more info
Walking Tour of Filming Sites - more info
Groundhog Day Bingo - more info
Groundhog Day Pub Crawl - more info
Groundhog Day Trivia - more info
The Mystery Hour - more info

February 2 - Sunday
Groundhog Prognostication - more info
Drink to World Peace - more info
Opera House and Old Courthouse Tours- more info
Groundhog Day Breakfast - Tickets Required- more info
Groundhog Wood Carving- more info
Groundhog Day the Movie Showing - more info
Woodstock Willie's Family Funday - more info
Walking Tour of Filming sites - more info
Groundhog Day Movie Display - more info
The Making of Groundhog Day - more info

February 8 - Saturday
Woodstock Education Foundation Groundhog Dinner / Auction - more info

walking4

 

Want to See Your Photos Here?

Did you take photos during 2018's Groundhog Days? Do you want to share them with the 1,000's of visitors that visit our site each year? Just upload them using the form below and we'll display the best of them on the Woodstock Groundhog site for the next year or more. Note: … Click to Upload

How It All Began

In 1992, something astonishing happened in the historic city of Woodstock, Illinois. People came to town and roped off the picturesque city square, moved all sorts of equipment into the park and started playing the Pennsylvania Polka, over and over and over again

They were filming a movie that has become a favorite of young and old for more than 20 years, and the city gathers each year to remember the fun and celebrate the special community that Woodstock has always been. We’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia, celebrities from the Groundhog Day movie and local media and everyone agrees that this festival is a great way to shake off the gloom of Winter, if just for a few days.

Click here to read the history of Groundhog Days.

Woodstock, IL

woodstockWoodstock, Illinois is located 51 miles NW of the Chicago loop. The center point of McHenry County, Woodstock is easy to reach by car or train. It has many unique shops, restaurants and arts venues to fill a fun and relaxing weekend.

The Groundhog Days Committee welcomes you to their web site and hopes that you will find the answers to all of your Groundhog Days questions on these pages.

Click here to read “Why Woodstock”.

 

Please visit www.RealWoodstock.com for more information on this and all other great Woodstock events and attractions!