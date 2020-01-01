Every day is Groundhog Day in Woodstock, IL!
There are events to please everyone during this celebration of winter in Woodstock, IL.
Please select a link from the list below to learn more about these unique features of Groundhog Days.
|January 30th - Thursday
|Groundhog Day Story Time - more info
|Welcoming of the Groundhog - more info
|Groundhog Day Trivia - more info
|Woodstock Willie Craft Beer Sampling - more info
|January 31st - Friday
|Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia & Memories- more info
|Groundhog Day Dinner Dance - more info
|February 1st - Saturday
|Breakfast with Willie's Woodland Friends - more info
|Groundhog Day Movie Display - more info
|Groundhog Day the Movie Showing - more info
|Jim May's Groundhog Tales - more info
|Opera House and Old Courthouse Tours - more info
|Groundhog Day Chili Cook-Off - more info
|Woodstock Rotary Bags Tourney - more info
|Walking Tour of Filming Sites - more info
|Groundhog Day Bingo - more info
|Groundhog Day Pub Crawl - more info
|Groundhog Day Trivia - more info
|The Mystery Hour - more info
|February 2 - Sunday
|Groundhog Prognostication - more info
|Drink to World Peace - more info
|Opera House and Old Courthouse Tours- more info
|Groundhog Day Breakfast - Tickets Required- more info
|Groundhog Wood Carving- more info
|Groundhog Day the Movie Showing - more info
| Woodstock Willie's Family Funday - more info
|Walking Tour of Filming sites - more info
|Groundhog Day Movie Display - more info
|The Making of Groundhog Day - more info
|February 8 - Saturday
| Woodstock Education Foundation Groundhog Dinner / Auction - more info
Did you take photos during 2018's Groundhog Days? Do you want to share them with the 1,000's of visitors that visit our site each year? Just upload them using the form below and we'll display the best of them on the Woodstock Groundhog site for the next year or more. Note: … Click to Upload
In 1992, something astonishing happened in the historic city of Woodstock, Illinois. People came to town and roped off the picturesque city square, moved all sorts of equipment into the park and started playing the Pennsylvania Polka, over and over and over again
They were filming a movie that has become a favorite of young and old for more than 20 years, and the city gathers each year to remember the fun and celebrate the special community that Woodstock has always been. We’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia, celebrities from the Groundhog Day movie and local media and everyone agrees that this festival is a great way to shake off the gloom of Winter, if just for a few days.
Woodstock, Illinois is located 51 miles NW of the Chicago loop. The center point of McHenry County, Woodstock is easy to reach by car or train. It has many unique shops, restaurants and arts venues to fill a fun and relaxing weekend.
The Groundhog Days Committee welcomes you to their web site and hopes that you will find the answers to all of your Groundhog Days questions on these pages.
Please visit www.RealWoodstock.com for more information on this and all other great Woodstock events and attractions!